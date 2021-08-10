NorthWoods Stewardship Center Working To Publish Second Edition Of NEK Mountain Trail Guide, Seeks Volunteers

Just over a decade ago, the NorthWoods Stewardship Center published the first-ever Northeast Kingdom Mountain Guide, written and compiled by long-time staff member Luke O’Brien.
The thousand-or-so copies ran out quickly, however, and the book has been out of print ever since due to the high cost of book printing.
But now, thanks to funding from the Vermont Community Foundation and The Westmore Association, NorthWoods is in the process of producing a second edition of the guide. To aid in the effort, Kelsey Evans, web and communications specialist with NorthWoods, is in search of volunteers to contribute up-to-date “ground-truth” route descriptions and/or trail photos as well local businesses relevant to hikers who might want to be listed in the guide’s resource directory.
O’Brien, who now works as a forest recreation specialist with Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR) after a 19-year career with NorthWoods, is supporting the updating and republishing of his book in a voluntary capacity.
“I’m thrilled,” O’Brien said on Monday. “This is long overdue … we had talked about doing just a straight re-print, but the further away we got from the 2010 publishing date, it just made more and more sense to incorporate a lot of the changes that have occurred since then.”
Those changes include the expansion of the Kingdom Heritage Trail north of Island Pond and the re-build of the Wheeler Mountain trail as well as other new features, re-routes and changes in conservation status and land ownership across the NEK.
In total, Evans said that 11 new mountains will be added to the second edition of the book. NorthWoods is also working with Abenaki historian Bea Nelson to add an indigenous perspective to the land-use history in the region.
While NorthWoods has already found a few volunteers to hike some of the trails this summer, they are looking for others willing to take detailed notes and pictures for the book between now and early winter. Ideally, Evans is looking for at least one person to hike each trail, whose notes will be cross-referenced with personal knowledge from O’Brien and NorthWoods staff members.
Evans is hopeful that the second edition of the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Guide will be published in early 2022.
The original edition was written while O’Brien was the trails director with NorthWoods.
“I felt like there was a real gap in information,” he said. “We had done a lot of work [at NorthWoods] on trails local to the Northeast Kingdom and there was really sporadic coverage of those trails. People mainly focus on Burke Mountain or Mount Pisgah or some of the other more popular trails, but over the previous 20 years we had built a lot of new trails and certainly done some pretty significant overhauls, and that wasn’t necessarily reflected in the ‘Day Hiker’s Guide to Vermont’ or other publications. So I really wanted to get that information out there to promote the trails in the Kingdom and also the work that NorthWoods had been doing to improve, develop and manage them.”
Evans said Monday that there are still people asking her all the time where to purchase a copy of the first edition; the Center itself only has a few dog-eared copies left.
Due to the amount of work required to compile a guide, O’Brien chose to focus on larger hills and mountains in the area and omit lowland trails from the book. The original 160-page guide includes not only trail descriptions but also natural history, geology, local history and trail building information.
“I tend to be a bit of a wordy writer and I can imagine that some hikers would be frustrated with the amount of context and background that’s in the guidebook,” said O’Brien.
He did so, however, because a focal point of the NorthWoods Conservation Corps is an educational project done by each crew member every summer: keeping a journal, interviewing local foresters or biologists or other conservation professionals.
“We just had a huge amount of information that had gathered over time on what I thought were really interesting topics like fire towers, the Civilian Conservation Corps, peregrine falcons, cool wildlife habits,” O’Brien said. “A lot of it was just sitting in folders, not really being shared with the public.”
He is also excited that the second edition of the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Guide will include several hikes in Groton State Forest, a region that he says has a lot of rich history but is rather overlooked.
O’Brien also notes that the guide goes hand-in-hand with the Northeast Kingdom Mountain Challenge, established in 1999 by NorthWoods and the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism Association. Hikers who visit all 20 peaks on the list receive an official patch and certificate.
“It was all about getting people out into different communities and not just hiking Mount Pisgah,” he said. “There’s a lot of other trails, there’s a lot of other cool communities and there’s a lot of places to explore in this part of the state.”
O’Brien is happy to see the Mountain Challenge gaining popularity in recent years, noting that people are starting to try and summit them all in the wintertime as a peakbagger-esque challenge.
“I think the mountain challenge, in concert with the guidebook, is really meeting that goal of getting people out to find new places, to spread use out a little bit and to bring awareness to some of the more remote trails,” he said. “They both come back to stewarding trails, stewarding communities, supporting the local economy and getting people outside.”
More information can be found at nekchallenge.northwoodscenter.org and Evans can be contacted at kelsey@northwoodscenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.