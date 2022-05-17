LITTLETON — On Saturday, the former Norton Pike fields at 359 Highland Ave. were renamed and dedicated to the man who created them for generations of Littleton youth — David E. Stoddard, teacher and coach.
“It was an amazing event, an amazing outpouring of support from the town and community members and businesses,” Caitlin Leverone, director of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department, said Tuesday. “David was very involved in the community. We had over 50-plus people, including David’s wife, Bunny, and grandchildren. There was so much family support. It was a wonderful day.”
Stoddard, a 1955 graduate of Littleton High School who spent 35 years as the physical education teacher at Lakeway Elementary School, died on May 17, 2021, at the age of 82.
For nearly four decades, Stoddard played a key role in the education of the community’s youth in physical education and sports.
“I had him as a teacher, and there were quite a few people who had him as a teacher or worked closely with him,” said Leverone. “He touched a lot of people’s lives in the community, and it was definitely shown at that event.”
The renamed David E. Stoddard Memorial Fields include a soccer field and softball field.
It is the primary location for the local little league, the Littleton Babe Ruth Association.
When the fields were the property of the former Norton Pike Industries, Stoddard had the vision.
“Norton Pike Industries was housed there for a long time,” said Leverone. “He was the initiator who acquired that field from Norton Pike because another industry paved over a field they were using and they couldn’t use it. That’s how it started there.”
Between baseball, basketball, soccer and everything else that Stoddard was involved with, it just took off, she said.
Every so often, one will find a sharpening stone beneath the field.
“It’s the best-drained field because it was basically on top of gravel and sharpening stones from Norton Pike Industries,” said Leverone.
Last summer, a few improvements were made that included updating the bleachers and the trim on the dugout and applying new paint on the benches and the green wall, she said.
Leverone is working with Darrell Louis, who heads up the Littleton Babe Ruth Association, on installing a new scoreboard.
“It’s a really good area down there,” she said. “The concession stand is a pretty new building and we have power and water.”
The objective going forward is to increase the number of games and tournaments and the number of teams that can play on the David E. Stoddard Memorial Fields, said Leverone.
In the meantime, a granite post is set to arrive in about a week and a half that will support a plaque with words dedicated to Stoddard.
Leverone said when she began as Littleton Parks and Recreation director in July 2021, a fund had already been started by Bunny Stoddard with about $800 to put something toward the field.
One of the discussions was renaming the fields in honor of the man who created them and setting a dedication date, said Leverone.
Among those in attendance for the dedication were representatives from the Elks Club in Littleton and All Saints Episcopal Church, both of which Stoddard was involved with.
“It was a great day, a great event, and we are looking forward to keeping it up and adding more teams that can play there,” she said.
