NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced on Wednesday that the university will not be participating in intercollegiate fall sports competition this year.
“Athletics play a major role in student life and community relations, and help our young men and women develop into the leaders our country needs,” president Mark C. Anarumo said. “This is a very difficult decision, and one we do not take lightly. Ultimately, we must honor our commitment to the safety and well-being of our student athletes.”
In the absence of a competitive season, Norwich is evaluating ways to maximize on-campus athletics in ways that advance the skills and student-athlete experience, while preserving NCAA eligibility, including pursuit of NCAA waivers where appropriate.
The university has not determined the status of winter sports at this time. Winter and spring athletes will be able to participate in athletic-related activities under the guidance of Norwich coaches and staff and as directed by NCAA regulations.
Norwich sponsors eight varsity fall sports teams including: football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s rugby and volleyball.
In 2019-20, Norwich had 316 student-athletes compete in fall sport intercollegiate athletic competition.
