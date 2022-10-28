The Town of Lyndon and Village of Lyndonville have updated their 2015 Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan that identifies and prioritizes actions to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Regional and local stakeholders are encouraged to come learn about the plan and contribute their ideas to make the town and village more resilient to natural hazard risks. “The Hazard Mitigation Plan is the community’s tool for seeking pre-disaster funding for projects that mitigate risk to vulnerable residents, build resilient infrastructure, and protect the natural environment,” stated Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton. “Citizen participation is essential!”
This plan is being developed by a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee comprised of town employees and local stakeholders, such as Lyndonville Electric Department, Lyndon Town School, and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA). Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, a Northampton, MA-based firm, is leading this effort on behalf of the Town of Lyndon.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approval, and Town and Village adoption, of the Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan allows them to each apply for pre- and post-disaster hazard mitigation grant funds.
For questions regarding this project, contact Nicole Gratton, Planning Director, Town of Lyndon. Phone 802-626-1269, email planning@lyndonvt.org.
