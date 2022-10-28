A public meeting on how to mitigate risks such as floods and winter storms in Lyndon and Lyndonville will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 1-2 p.m. The meeting will be on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83440131613?pwd=UFpaNGJDZ0pDOUpaSU5paTQvbTY0dz09. Meeting ID: 834 4013 1613. Passcode: 047507

The Town of Lyndon and Village of Lyndonville have updated their 2015 Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan that identifies and prioritizes actions to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Regional and local stakeholders are encouraged to come learn about the plan and contribute their ideas to make the town and village more resilient to natural hazard risks. “The Hazard Mitigation Plan is the community’s tool for seeking pre-disaster funding for projects that mitigate risk to vulnerable residents, build resilient infrastructure, and protect the natural environment,” stated Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton. “Citizen participation is essential!”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments