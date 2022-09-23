After the Sept. 13 primary elections and a recount that has since concluded, the Nov. 8 general election is set with the final slate of candidates.
In the coming weeks, The Caledonian-Record will reach out to the candidates in the bigger races for interviews and where they stand on issues.
Senate District-1
There was no contested primary for New Hampshire Senate District-1, which encompasses all of Coos County and towns in northern Grafton County, newly among them Haverhill after the Senate, House, and Executive Council maps were redrawn this year.
Seeking the seat that was vacated by Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton who resigned to become New Hampshire’s deputy secretary of state, is three-term state Rep. Edith Tucker, D-Randolph, and Carrie Gendreau, a Republican and member of the Littleton Select Board.
In the Republican primary, Gendreau, who faced no Republican challengers, had 4,731 votes, according to vote counts provided by the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
In the Democratic primary, Tucker, who faced no Democratic challengers, had 2,978.
Executive Council District 1
After redistricting, Executive Council District 1 no longer includes towns in northern Grafton County, which are now part of Council District 2.
The Council District 1 primary was not contested.
Incumbent Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, of Wakefield, received 24,764 Republican primary votes.
Democrat Dana Hilliard, of Somersworth, received 15,971 Democratic primary votes.
Executive Council District 2
Council District 2 now includes the towns of Bethlehem, Bath, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill.
In a contested Democratic primary for Council District 2, incumbent councilor Cinde Warmington, of Concord, defeated challenger and former District 1 councilor Michael Cryans, of Hanover, with 21,040 votes, versus 4,244 for Cryans.
In the general election, Warmington will face Republican Harold French, of Canterbury, who defeated Kim Strathdee, of Lincoln, in a 12,184-6,095 vote.
Grafton-1 House
The reconfigured Grafton-1 House district now encompasses the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Lyman, Bath, Lisbon, and Sugar Hill.
The district now has three seats, up from two.
With three Republicans and three Democrats running, there was no contested primary on either side.
In the Republican primary, incumbent state Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, received 756 votes; David Rochefort, of Littleton, 643 votes; and Calvin Beaulier, of Littleton, 567.
In the Democratic primary, incumbent state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, received 498 votes; incumbent state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, 409 votes; and Jordan Applewhite, of Sugar Hill, 428.
Grafton-2 House
The one-seat district encompasses the towns of Bethlehem and Franconia.
In the Republican primary, Cathy Qi, of Bethlehem, defeated Christopher Ford, of Franconia, in a 231-131 vote.
In the November general election, Qi will face Jared Sullivan, a Democrat from Bethlehem, who received 421 votes in the Democratic primary.
Grafton-3 House
The one-seat district encompasses the towns of Easton, Woodstock, and Lincoln.
In the Republican primary, Paul Schirduan, of Lincoln, initially received 191 votes and Bonnie Ham, of Woodstock, 193 votes.
After a recount, Ham netted 194 votes versus 190 for Schirduan.
In the general election, Ham will face Democrat Jerry Stringham, who received 245 votes in the Democratic primary.
Grafton-5 House
There was no contested primary in the Grafton-5 district, which has two House seats and encompasses the towns of Haverhill, Benton, Piermont, and Warren.
Incumbent state Rep. Rick Ladd, of Haverhill, who received 568 votes in the Republican primary, and Republican Matthew Coulon, of Haverhill, who received 322 votes, face no Democratic challengers.
Coos-1 House
The two-seat Coos-1 district encompasses the towns of Lancaster, Dalton, Northumberland, and Stratford.
There was no contested primary for either party.
Incumbent state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, received 455 Republican primary votes and Republican James Tierney, of Northumberland, 340.
Cathleen Fountain, of Dalton, received 250 votes in the Democratic primary.
Coos-2 House
The one-seat district includes the towns of Pittsburg, Clarksville, Dixville, Stark, Milan, and Dummer.
There was no contested primary.
Katherine Doherty, of Dummer, received 162 votes in the Democratic primary.
Arnold Davis, of Milan, received 473 votes in the Republican primary.
Coos-3 House
The one-seat district encompasses the towns of Colebrook, Columbia, and Stewartstown.
In the Republican primary, Mike Ouellet, of Colebrook, defeated Gary Whitehill, of Stewartstown, in a 294-277 vote.
While the vote margin was too wide to trigger a recount, Whitehill has claimed there were elections violations and has filed a formal complaint with the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General for investigation.
There is no Democrat in the race.
Coos-4 House
The one-seat district encompasses the towns of Whitefield, Jefferson, Carroll, and Kilkenny.
Facing off for the seat are Suzy Colt, of Whitefield, who received 214 votes in the Democratic primary, and Seth King, of Whitefield, who received 451 votes in the Republican primary.
Grafton County Races
The county sheriff’s race is contested in the general election.
Incumbent sheriff Jeff Stiegler, of Haverhill, who received 7,565 votes in the Democratic primary, will face challenger Steve Trahan, of Plymouth, who received 271 votes in the Republican primary.
After defeating Haverhill resident Matthew Bjelobrk in the Republican primary, Glenn Libby, of Haverhill, who came away with 1,768 primary votes versus 716 for Bjelobrk, will face Franconia resident Martha McLeod, who received 2,275 Democratic primary votes, in the race for Grafton County Commission District 2.
Incumbent county registrar of deeds Kelly Monahan, of Orford, who received 7,584 Democratic primary votes, will face challenger John Randlett, of Plymouth, who received 5,560 Republican primary votes.
Coos County Races
In the race for county attorney, incumbent attorney John McMormick, of Lancaster, who received 1,383 votes in the Democratic primary, will face write-in challenger Roger Sylvestre, of Columbia, who received 45 write-in votes in the Republican primary.
Other county races are uncontested in the general election.
