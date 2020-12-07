November Virus Surge Halts Full Re-Opening Discussion At St. J School

School buses from Butler's Bus Service wait outside the St. Johnsbury School on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to collect students at the end of the school day. (Photo by Dana Gray)

As recently as October, St. Johnsbury School officials had been discussing a possible full re-opening for grades PK-6.

But the November COVID-19 surge in the Northeast Kingdom has brought that process to a standstill.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments