Number Of Cases In NEK, North Country Holds Steady

This week’s snapshot of testing for COVID-19 cases shows that the daily rate of the increase is slowing down, say Northeast Kingdom hospital officials.
There are eight cases in Orleans County, 10 in Caledonia County, one in Essex County, and two in Coos County in New Hampshire.
And significantly more tests are being conducted at NEK hospitals.
At North Country Hospital in Newport City, a total of 215 tests were performed as of Thursday, up from 138 total tests as of a week ago.
That includes 76 tested in the week ending Thursday, nearly double the 42 tested last week, says Oren Martin, laboratory director at NCH.
There are currently a total of four positive cases identified by testing at NCH.
At Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, a total of 383 tests have been done so far.
That compares with a total of 300 tests as of last Thursday.
There were seven positive results, according to the hospital’s online Dashboard as of Thursday.
That compares with six positives last week.
There are no patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized at NVRH, down from one last week.
Across the river, North Country Healthcare’s officials say there are no patients with COVID-19 at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H., or at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H.
“Looking at the Vermont Department of Health data, the daily rate of increase is slowing down,” Martin stated.
The trend is down from 10.8 percent of increase in positive cases to 1.6 percent Thursday.
“If this continues, great trend!” Martin stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.