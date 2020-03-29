North Country Hospital nurses scrub and clean personal protection equipment in preparation for the next patient to be tested at the mobile testing site at the hospital in Newport City. Only those who have an appointment arranged for testing by a primary care doctor or the hospital and approved by the Vermont Department of Health are being tested as of now.
