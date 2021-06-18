Nursing Home Expands Visitation Policy, Keeps Safety Protocols

As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, county nursing homes are easing their visitation restrictions while keeping health and safety protocols in place, possibly for the rest of the year.
“We’re taking it day by day, and I think people are happy the summer and warmer weather are here so we can do more things outside,” Craig Labore, administrator for the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, said Friday. “We have been living with this for the past 16 months and are continuing to plug along and do our best.”
One bright spot is that families of the GCNH’s residents will have more opportunities to see their loved ones.
At the beginning of the pandemic last year, visits were outside only during the summer months, followed by very limited inside visits within a designated area in the facility, with no more than two visitors per resident and everyone masked and distanced.
“Visitation-wise, we are not back at normal operations or anything along those lines, but we do have a new program that is going to be starting this coming week, where we’re opening up our building and breaking it up by floors,” said Labore.
The building will be opened up to visitors and family members between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“We are still going through the COVID screening protocols, but they will have more flexibility to come in between those times instead of scheduling appointments,” said Labore. “We are also going to be reopening again during the evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. for family members who can’t come in during the morning time.”
Masking and social distancing will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
To date, 94 percent of the GCNH’s residents have been vaccinated and 74 percent of staff have been vaccinated.
“We are still masking during visits, just as added protection, especially as we make changes to the visit program next week,” he said. “We are still encouraging mask use, regardless of the vaccination.”
Visitors and families have been very supportive of the policy, and the facility is also trying to gather educational materials for families that explain what the GCNH is doing with its visitation program and the reason visitors are still be asking to wear masks, he said.
“I think with this new transition to our visit program, we’re going to have an opportunity to do on-unit visits in certain instances in rooms,” said Labore. “Just as an added element of precaution and safety, it’s one of the reasons we are asking that masks still be worn during visiting. You just don’t rule out anything with this virus. That’s the one thing we’ve learned from it. Over the last 16 months, you just can’t take anything for granted and you just use as much precaution as possible as you slowly get back to normal operations. That’s all we can ask at this point.”
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan has offered guidelines for long-term care facilities.
“They are saying it’s safe to do these things and are leaving it up to the discretion of the nursing home to figure out how to make it happen,” said Labore. “I think all nursing homes, not just county nursing homes, have been working as individual buildings … We’re being told it’s okay to do these things so we’re designing programs based on what we feel comfortable with and we’re going forward and seeing how it will go.”
While the state has dropped its mask mandate, the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is still requiring masks in long-term facilities.
“What we try to do is take the general loosening of restrictions and guidance from the state and marry that with the federal requirements that we will have to follow,” said Labore.
Flexibility, though, is part of the plan.
If there are units within the GCNH that have a 100-percent vaccination rate for residents, for instance, there are certain privileges that come along with that in regard to them not having to wear masks and being allowed to participate in communal dining and activities without distancing, he said.
All nursing home staff, however, are being required to wear masks as part of the federal guidelines.
The fact that masks have been required for the last 16 months has resulted in another positive.
“The overall infection rates for things we typically see like colds and flu, we didn’t have any of that this year,” said Labore. “From that standpoint, I know the CDC [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] has been collecting data on that because we are required to report on respiratory illness and cases of flu in the building on a weekly basis. They have data to indicate that mask-wearing is perhaps important and beneficial. We may very well be required to wear them through the fall months and through the winter. I just don’t know.”
Going forward, the GCNH will gradually resume some of its normal activities, including taking residents to the North Haverhill Fair that is scheduled for July 28 through Aug. 1.
“We will just continue to do our normal activities,” said Labore. “It’s too early to tell about any larger celebrations with families, like Thanksgiving, for instance, or any significant holidays that would be coming up later this year. There will nothing too wild here this summer.”
The GCNH’s current resident population is 111.
Actively working staff currently total 205.
Although some GCNH staff members have tested positive from time to time throughout the pandemic, the last resident who test positive was more than a year ago, in April 2020.
“We’re trying to keep it that way,” said Labore.
At the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, fully-vaccinated residents are now allowed to have hugs and physical touch during their visits, and if both the resident and the visitor are fully vaccinated, they are able to visit without masks or social distancing, CCNH Administrator Laura Mills said during the Coos County Commission’s June 9 meeting.
CCNH residents can also go out for rides with family and friends, however, unvaccinated residents might be required to quarantine upon their return, she said.
