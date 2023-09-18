Nursing Home Experiencing Positive Staffing, Reimbursement Trends

After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic with staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates, some measures to overcome the challenges have put the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill on a sunnier path.
To address the staffing shortage and reduce the high cost of enlisting contract nurses, the county commission previously authorized a flat increase of $6 per hour across all licensed nursing positions in the nursing department, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and licensed nursing assistants.
The effort has borne fruit.
“At our low point, we had 39 licensed nursing assistant FTE [full-time equivalent] openings,” Craig Labore, administrator for the Grafton County Nursing Home, said Friday. “That was at our lowest point, our bottom, and it was really bad. Utilizing contracted nursing services to fill those positions was quite costly last year. Being able to get that targeted wage increase for the nursing department has certainly turned things in a more positive direction.”
The GCNH is currently at 28 FTE LNA positions, equating to about a 25 percent reduction in openings.
“It’s caught people’s eyes,” said Labore. “We had some folks working in the Lebanon area who were commuting from this area to Lebanon and they actually came back to work in our facility because of that wage increase. It shrunk the difference between what they were making in the Lebanon area and here and cut down on commuting costs and time and really worked out well from a savings standpoint for them.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes and all healthcare settings were raising their wages and trying to one up each other, but, until now, the GCNH hadn’t been among them, he said.
“This was our first real substantial targeted wage increase for the nursing department,” said Labore.
He broke down what it means for the budget.
“What we projected for the overall cost impact by factoring in the wage increase across the nursing department was $1.9 million,” he said. “We had budgeted for a $500,000 decrease in our contracted nursing line for this year. And we also increased our revenue projection with the assumption that we would have more staff to be able to care for more residents. When everything was all taken into consideration, the net increase that we anticipate in the budget this year is $308,000.”
In addition, the GCNH will hold its first licensed nursing assistance class in more than a year.
In December, the class is expected to graduate seven people, who will be able to obtain LNA licensure and be employed at the nursing home as LNAs, another trend in a positive direction, said Labore.
With more staffing, the GCNH resident population can increase.
“Our census is increasing,” said Labore. “Our current census is 100 and we’re anticipating to be a little over 100 by the end of this month.”
At its low point, about a year and a half ago, the GCNH had a resident census of 86 and for a time had to pause new admissions because of insufficient staffing numbers.
“I think we still are very cognizant of our staffing capacity and making sure that we have the appropriate number of staff to care for the residents who are here and not try to admit more than we safely care for,” he said. “Now, we’re on the rise and doing well. I think that as January rolls around we’ll continue the current trend that we’re on with hiring staff, and at the completion of the LNA class, I think we’ll be able to increase that [census] number a little bit more.”
In June 2022, the New Hampshire Healthcare Association issued a report demonstrating what Labore then had called the troublesome financial status of New Hampshire nursing homes, with half of them, including the GCNH, which participated in the survey, projected to have substantial negative operating margins from low Medicaid reimbursement rates.
“I would say a year out from that report there has certainly been improvement,” said Labore. “The state of New Hampshire has really stepped up its game from the Medicaid reimbursement side of things. We’re still operating at a deficit from what our cost is to what we receive for payment from Medicaid, but numbers-wise the state this year has added about a 3-percent increase at the Medicaid rate for facilities.”
The state is also adding about $4.5 million and giving the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services the discretion to be able to add targeted increases to healthcare providers, he said.
“In this case, I think we have the potential for $4.5 million to be distributed through supplemental targeted increases to us through the end of this current state fiscal year in June 2024, then about other $9 million for state fiscal year 2025,” said Labore. “That is certainly helpful, for sure. The goal, ultimately, is to help us all be able to recruit workforce, to make sure we’re able to have capacity to help care for people in hospitals, and to help the backlog of people waiting for discharge from hospitals and admission into long-term care facilities.”
Helping that effort was the New Hampshire Hospital Association, which passed on its request for Medicaid rate increases and instead asked that increases be directed to long-term care facilities, said Labore, who thanked the association for that recommendation.
“It isn’t just counties that will be getting increases, it will be all nursing homes in the state,” he said. “It was a great collaborative effort between the New Hampshire Hospital Association, the New Hampshire Healthcare Association, which represents long-term care facilities and assisted-living facilities, and then the New Hampshire Association of Counties and our efforts to work with the state Legislature to get this funding program in place for us for the next couple of years in the state budget. That’s never been done before. We’ve never had that level of support.”
Labore said, “We still have our challenges — staffing continues to be a challenge and there’s still a lot of pressure in being able to help care for the folks who need care out there in the community — but we’ve certainly had some positive things happening for us as well.”
From a federal standpoint, COVID safety protocols for long-term care facilities have concluded, but their core principles can still be adopted as needed.
“When COVID cases arise in the building, staff is still advised to do what CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] calls the core principles of infection prevention,” said Labore. “The things we were doing under federal requirements with the public health emergency, those core principles, are still in effect if a time comes when we do have COVID in our building.”
Now, what one tends to see and what is being reported with COVID cases is cold-like symptoms, such as fever, and not the more severe cases that occurred a few years ago, he said.
This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control authorized a new updated COVID vaccine.
“They say that the new monovalent vaccine that they gave authorization to is about 90 percent effective against the current circulating variants that are out there,” said Labore. “I’m putting my family update together today to let people know that we’ll have access to it if they’d like their loved one to receive it here in the building.”
