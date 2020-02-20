Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
MONTPELIER – Attorney General T.J. Donovan today announced a settlement with three Genesis Healthcare subsidiary-operated nursing homes in Vermont – Burlington Health & Rehab, St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab, and Berlin Health & Rehab – resolving allegations of neglect that resulted in serious injury to three residents and the death of a fourth.
Each of these incidents was related to inadequate staff training and orientation, the use of visiting or third-party contractors, and the failure to adequately document and monitor the delivery of resident care services. The settlement requires the Centers to pay $740,143 in damages and penalties to the State of Vermont, create a new Patient Care Coordinator position, and engage the services of an independent monitor to review the quality of care provided by each facility.
