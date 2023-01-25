NVDA Asks Legislators For Money To Bolster Tech Growth In NEK
Buy Now

A welcome sign at the new Do North Coworking space in Lyndonville. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Advocates for technology as a growth sector in the Northeast Kingdom asked members of the House Commerce Committee for money to help them succeed.

Annie McLean, community and economic recovery specialist from Northeastern Vermont Development Association, addressed committee members on Wednesday about the need for $350,000 to support a large funding opportunity to advance Northeast Kingdom “Build to Scale” initiatives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments