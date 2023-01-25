NVDA Asks Legislators For Money To Bolster Tech Growth In NEK

Advocates for technology as a growth sector in the Northeast Kingdom asked members of the House Commerce Committee for money to help them succeed.
Annie McLean, community and economic recovery specialist from Northeastern Vermont Development Association, addressed committee members on Wednesday about the need for $350,000 to support a large funding opportunity to advance Northeast Kingdom “Build to Scale” initiatives.
The effort is part of the Innovate NEK strategy. McLean noted for the committee that Innovate NEK seeks to grow the digital economy in the Kingdom by “investing in technology entrepreneurship through a model proven to amplify technology-based economic development in rural areas.”
McLean, NVDA Director Dave Snedeker, Jared Reynolds, project manager at Do North Coworking and Jason Shafer, Chief Science Officer for Disaster Tech Inc., attended the House Committee via remote access.
McLean’s task was to encourage the committee to endorse the request of $350,000 in state funding through the Budget Adjustment Act. She said the money will leverage federal funds through the Build to Scale Venture Challenge.
The Budget Adjustment Act is a period early in the session for legislators to take stock of current budget spending. It allows for new spending initiatives that are deemed to be acute needs.
McLean said the Innovate NEK request is on a timeline dictated by the federal Build to Scale (B2S) Venture Challenge program. Waiting for approval through this session’s normal budget-building process would extend beyond the application deadline.
“The Build to Scale Challenge offers communities in the Venture-Build stage up to $1.5 million in federal and matching dollars with a required 1 to 1 match for capacity building to support the creation and support of scalable tech startups,” McLean said.
NVDA is the applicant, partnering with Do North Coworking.
“Our Innovate NEK B2S project will build on the successful and innovative entrepreneurship programming at Do North Coworking, including the Forestry Accelerator and KickStartNEK, to further technology-based economic development, leading to the creation of scalable technology startups and high-paying tech jobs across the Northeast Kingdom,” said McLean.
The funding through the program, she said, would do several things. Among them:
• Build a tech talent pipeline to identify employer tech needs in the region and nationally and work with universities and local Tech Centers to develop training and curriculum to connect Northeast Kingdom workers to high-wage local and remote tech jobs;
• Expand Do North Coworking to include the third floor of the Lyndon Municipal Office Building to address the increasing demand for coworking space;
• Host a pitch competition with cash awards to develop regional energy, interest, and engage sponsors. “New excitement and attention will help fill in the missing capital gap that is a current barrier to making the region a great place to start and grow a tech business,” McLean said.
She stressed the need for the effort to move forward now because of the current availability of federal funding for such initiatives. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was instrumental in ensuring that 40 percent of the Build to Scale funding would go to rural applicants. “In light of Senator Leahy’s retirement from the Senate, it is unlikely that this level of funding will be available again with this language for some time,” said McLean.
The request through the Budget Adjustment Act for the same program happened last year from different Vermont communities.
House Committee Chair Michael Marcotte, who is from the Northeast Kingdom town of Coventry, said the committee would recommend to House Appropriations that the Innovate NEK request be supported.
“We’ll be starting our letter to Appropriations this afternoon,” he said, “and hopefully we can get Appropriations to agree to dig up 350,000 that we can use as a match.”
On House Appropriations is a representative from the Kingdom, Rep. Woody Page, of Newport.
