NVDA: Local Groomer Company Eyes Bogner Site

NEWPORT CITY — Track Inc., an international company with local ties, is interested in a manufacturing and distribution operation at the vacant Bogner Plant, formerly the site of a failed EB-5 development.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association, Northern Communities Investment Corp. and other partners “have been working with an existing business who is interested in expanding their operations in the area,” NVDA Executive Director David Snedeker said Tuesday.
“They have identified the former Bogner manufacturing facility in Newport as a potential property for this expansion.”
Snedeker, on Tuesday, identified the company as Track Inc., located on Route 105 in Newport. The company will unveil more plans at the Newport City Council meeting April 5, Snedeker said.
NVDA, NCIC and partners would use a state grant to buy the property, renovate it and then lease it to the interested company, Snedeker said.
Track Inc. deals in sales and service of snow groomers worldwide and has interests in Quebec, Vermont and other states.
The existing building has been vacant since 2016. It sits on 25 acres that are currently still under the control of a federal receivership as part of the failed EB-5 projects of the former Jay Peak Resort owners.
It was intended to be a bio-tech facility until the collapse of the EB-5 scam. The property managed by a court receiver is for sale, as is Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts and a city block in downtown Newport City.
NVDA and its partners would own the property under a new development corporation, the Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation (NEKDC).
NEKDC will ask the City of Newport to apply for a $1 million maximum grant for the project. NEKDC would ask the city to subgrant the funds to NEKDC for the purchase and renovation.
“This would put an existing property back into productive use and create new jobs in the community,” Snedeker said.
Track Inc. is North America’s largest dealer of high quality snow grooming vehicles and equipment, according to the company’s website. Track Inc. has two full service facilities, in Newport and in Monico, Wisc.
