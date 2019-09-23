Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Northeast Kingdom Community Action are joining FamilyDay® in hosting a free community family dinner.
Open to all families with children in the NVRH service area, this free sit-down meal will be offered to parents and their children to encourage regular family dinners. The event will also encourage parents to open lines of communications, provide an opportunity for parents to connect with other parents from the community, promote social interaction across generations and provide parents with helpful parenting materials.
