NVRH Announces Youth Logo Contest

ST. JOHNSBURY — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced a youth logo contest for its new Wellness Beat, a branding umbrella under which the hospital will continue to promote community education.
NVRH works with community partners to provide medical, educational, preventive, and wellness services. The new NVRH Wellness Beat will be made up of a variety of educational components, such as videos, social media campaigns, wellness newsletters, and other resources to enhance health in the community.
“We’re really excited about this logo contest,” said Diana Gibbs, NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement, “because we get to include our younger community members to ‘make their mark’ by helping to brand local wellness resources that will benefit their families, friends, and neighbors.”
The logo contest is open to 4th through 7th graders. Logo submissions should integrate a heart into the design. Include a short description. Submissions are due by April 30, 2022. Email your design to nvrhonline@gmail.com or mail it to Diana Gibbs, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement, at 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. For more info, email Diana Gibbs at d.gibbs@nvrh.org or call 802-748-7590.
