NVRH Applies For Temporary Homeless Shelter

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s Development Review Board will consider a plan on Thursday for a cold weather shelter for homeless people.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester has filed a zoning application with the town, seeking permission to locate a new shelter on hospital property. Tester will appear before the DRB at their monthly meeting Thursday evening.
The zoning application proposes a structure that serves as a “temporary overnight shelter” at 1082 Hospital Dr.
The town’s last warming shelter was located on the same property. A building there leased by Northeast Kingdom Human Services shared space under the same roof, providing ten beds for people to use overnight during cold weather. It was last used as a shelter in the winter of 2019-2020.
It was a congregate setting that afforded little privacy.
The rise of the pandemic in March 2020 and the need to keep people housed and separated as individuals or individual family units led the state to significantly increase its use of the motel voucher system. Homeless people in the last two winters in which COVID-19 has been prevalent have mostly found shelter in motel rooms.
The use of motels as a homeless population resource is now significantly diminished and it’s no longer the wintertime option that it was.
Conversations have been ongoing for several months among officials from local concerned organizations who advocate the creation of permanent locations in the Northeast Kingdom to house homeless people. During a meeting last March, Jenna O’Farrell, director of the Northeast Kingdom Community Action, said the goal was to have two warming shelters in the NEK by this coming winter.
With the leaves about to turn, then fall and cold weather just three months away, the temporary plan on Hospital Drive is what officials are working toward for this winter.
“We know we need something for the community,” said Tester, and it’s why the hospital agreed to make the property available. He said he hopes the plan “will get us through a couple of winters.”
Instead of trying to share the NKHS building, the plan is that a new structure will be assembled on the same piece of property, Tester said. It will not be permanent construction. Four pre-fabricated units will be assembled into one structure on site. The building will be large enough to accommodate up to 20 people needing shelter. The rooms will be separate.
NECKA would administer the shelter. O’Farrell said that unlike the previous warming shelter that was only accessible at night, the plan is for the new location to offer shelter 24 hours a day. She said shelters throughout the state are moving away from the concept of only providing space overnight.
Funds totaling $350,000 to purchase the structure and staff it have been identified through a state grant, but the money has not yet been released.
“We’re pushing hard to try to get something in place because winter is coming,” said Tester.
Like it was with the former warming shelter, support from volunteers and organizations that help with meals will also be appreciated with the new shelter, O’Farrell said. She invited anyone who would be interested in helping out to email her at jofarrell@nekcavt.org.
The plan is to have the shelter open between mid-November and mid-April.
Despite the short amount of time until cold weather hits the region, O’Farrell said she’s optimistic the shelter plan will be realized in time. She’s also hopeful that a permanent location can be found in the area. It’s a responsibility the community should embrace, she said.
“Strong vibrant communities house everyone,” she said. “We can’t be a community that leaves people in the street at night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.