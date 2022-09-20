NVRH Auxiliary Donates $23,603 To Hospital
ST. JOHNSBURY — On Friday, Sept. 9, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary awarded Wish List requests to NVRH internal departments for $23,603.55.

Annually, funds raised by the Auxiliary and its membership are returned to NVRH to benefit patients and staff by way of the Wish List opportunity. The Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts include on-site sales that yield a return and sales from the Cherry Wheel Gift Shop, which is operated by NVRH Auxiliary/Volunteers.

