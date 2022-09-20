NVRH Auxiliary Donates $23,603 To Hospital

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Friday, Sept. 9, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary awarded Wish List requests to NVRH internal departments for $23,603.55.
Annually, funds raised by the Auxiliary and its membership are returned to NVRH to benefit patients and staff by way of the Wish List opportunity. The Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts include on-site sales that yield a return and sales from the Cherry Wheel Gift Shop, which is operated by NVRH Auxiliary/Volunteers.
As a result of the NVRH Auxiliary membership review, the following Wish List requests were awarded:
The NVRH Birth Center will receive 2 Neonatal Intubation Trainers and a mobile procedure light. Chaplaincy will receive a monetary gift to purchase yarn for the Shawl Ministry Program. Diagnostic Imaging will receive funds to purchase an Ultrasound Disinfector and two color monitors for the Ultrasound rooms.
NVRH’s Neurology Department will receive a blanket warmer. Nursing Education will receive Arterial Blood Gases Arm, Life-form Portable IV Hand Trainer, Life-Form Infant IV arm and an Advanced 4 vein IV Training Aid to enhance and maintain clinical skills. Palliative Care will receive 2 EKO attachments and 2 Diagnostic Otoscopes.
Dan Wyand Physical Therapy will receive multiple anatomy posters for their examination rooms. Volunteer services will receive reimbursement for new main lobby chairs. The NVRH Auxiliary will also make its third payment of $7,500 to the NVRH West Wing project, having pledged a total gift of $30,000.
All NVRH volunteers automatically become members of the NVRH Auxiliary. Those interested in becoming an NVRH volunteer may contact Pat Forest, director of volunteer services, at 802-748-7310.
