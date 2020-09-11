ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) announced Wednesday the awarding of six mini grants totaling $15,000 from the NVRH Community Health Fund.

A committee representing the community and NVRH board and staff selected the Cornerstone School, Rural Edge, Green Mountain United Way, Catamount Arts, the Fairbanks Museum and St. Johnsbury School from a pool of nine applications.

