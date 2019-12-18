Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Board and staff, as well as a committee representing the community, awarded just over $18000.00 in grants to Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northeast Kingdom Youth Services, Lyndon Institute, Rural Edge and the St. Johnsbury School on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. These recipients will provide a range of programs and services for children and families in the upcoming year.
“We award these grants, which come out of our Community Health Fund, for programs and services that address our health priority areas and our goal that people in our communities will be well nourished, well housed, mentally healthy, physically healthy, and financially secure,” NVRH VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement Laural Ruggles said.
