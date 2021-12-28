NVRH Awards Six Community Health Fund Grants

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury awarded mini-grants totaling $20,000 from the NVRH Community Health Fund. The Community Health Fund ensures consistent and continuous funding for community health programs and services.
NVRH has awarded over $100,000 since initiating the fund in 2012, confirming the hospital’s ongoing commitment to broader health improvement. This fund helps to improve the health and quality of life for people in the communities we serve by supporting projects and services that address the root causes of poor health. The priority focus areas for the current funding cycle are health equity and resilience, which are emerging themes from NVRH’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.
“NVRH created the Community Health Fund in 2012, indicating a long-term commitment of supporting effective programs and services to meet local needs,” shared NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement Diana Gibbs. “NVRH supports proposals that address the social drivers of poor health behaviors and poor health outcomes, expanding the ability of our community partners to influence wellness at the root.”
NVRH received nine applications for the current funding cycle. The NVRH Community Health Fund Advisory Committee, which includes representation from NVRH Leadership, NVRH Board of Trustees, and from the greater community, selected six grantees. Funded projects include All Things Lyndon, Community Restorative Justice Center, Kingdom East School District, Miller’s Run School, Peacham Elementary School, and RuralEdge. Grant recipients will provide a range of programs and services for children, families, and other adults with unique needs that will ensure positive engagement, connectedness, enhance life skills, and other motivators to increase community health.
The NVRH Community Health Fund is sustained by generous donors in conjunction with NVRH’s Community Benefit funding to support the health and wellness needs in our local service area, further reducing inequity and improving quality of life for area residents. For more information about the NVRH Community Health Fund and the newly funded projects, please visit bit.ly/NVRHchf.
