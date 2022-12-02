ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is informing the public that the traffic pattern outside the entrances of the Emergency Department (ED), Diagnosing Imaging (DI), and Lab have changed to a one-way-only traffic flow.
This means that to access the ED, DI and Lab entrances, drivers must turn off of Hospital Drive and exit onto Sherman Drive.
The only parking available in the lot directly outside the NVRH main building will be the handicap parking located directly across from the ED. Once visitors have driven past the handicap parking across from the ED, the only parking available will be the lower lot downhill and to the left (Lot E).
Patients may be dropped off at the ED, DI and Lab entrances. Also, patient drop-off is more than welcome at the front lobby, should weather and/or construction changes cause any questions around ED, DI, and Lab entrance accessibility. Volunteers will assist with directions. The hospital advised that that entering this way may require more time than a typical appointment arrival.
To park in Lot E, drive past the ED and turn left at the entrance for DI and Lab on the right. All cars must exit through the lower Lot E and turn left onto Sherman Drive to get back to Hospital Drive.
For more information regarding accessibility, contact project manager Jack Zaun at j.zaun@nvrh.org.
