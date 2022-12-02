ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is informing the public that the traffic pattern outside the entrances of the Emergency Department (ED), Diagnosing Imaging (DI), and Lab have changed to a one-way-only traffic flow.

This means that to access the ED, DI and Lab entrances, drivers must turn off of Hospital Drive and exit onto Sherman Drive.

