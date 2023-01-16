NVRH Community Connections Marks 21 Years
Buy Now

Community Connections CHW Crystal Bigelow is helps patients manage diabetes through diet and exercise. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Now that it is 2023, the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Community Connections program officially enters its 21st year in operation.

Community Connections started in 2002, when Northeastern Vermont Area Health Education Center (NEV AHEC) – now known as Northern VT AHEC – received a large federal grant from the US Office on Women’s Health to create a Women’s Center of Excellence housed at NVRH. What later was named Community Connections became the cornerstone for that Center of Excellence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments