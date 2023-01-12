NVRH Distributes Community Health Fund Grants

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Community Health Fund Advisory Committee, which includes representation from NVRH Leadership, NVRH Board of Trustees, and from the greater community, recently awarded over $15,000 in grants to East Burke School, Kingdom East School District and Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
NVRH committee members say these grant recipients will provide a range of programs, education and opportunities for youth and the greater community that enhance connectedness, support positive engagement, increase mental health support and awareness and engage youth in local and healthy outdoor activities to foster lifelong participation.
The funds come from the NVRH Community Health Fund, which ensures continuous funding for community health programs and services. “This fund helps to improve the health and quality of life for people in the communities it serves by supporting projects and services that address the root causes of poor health,” shared NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement Diana Gibbs. “The priority for the current funding cycle is health equity and resilience, a theme found throughout NVRH’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.
“NVRH recognizes the impact of social supports and resources as a complement to the healthcare services we provide,” Gibbs added. “The Community Health Fund continues to be a resource that expands the ability of community partners to influence wellness at the root by implementing programs and services that meet local needs.”
East Burke School: A $5,000 grant will provide mental health counseling for students to cope with the myriad of challenges they face, especially those related to the COVID pandemic. Mental health counseling services will complement the campus-based hands-on learning and off-site enrichment opportunities provided via the Experiential Learning Program (ELP). ELP programming strives to reinforce students’ sense of agency; improves their physical, mental and emotional well-being; provides them with diverse pathways beyond high school; and demonstrates to them and their families that they have what it takes to fulfill their potential.
Kingdom East After School Program: Another $5,000 grant will help Kingdom East School District (KESD) to launch a Winter Activities program for middle school students at Lyndon Town School and K-8 students at Concord School. KESD will support students to participate in an array of winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing, alleviating the financial barriers for interested students to become lifelong participants in winter activities.
Northeast Kingdom Human Services: Its grant award of $5,247 for NKHS’ Strategies for Hope project will provide suicide and mental health prevention and awareness trainings for NEK community members and professionals. Trainings are designed to expand knowledge of mental health conditions and suicidal behaviors as well as provide individuals with the tools they need to assist someone experiencing a mental health crisis or who struggles with mental illness. NKHS will also expand Youth Mental Health First Aid facilitator capacity for greater access to this education.
