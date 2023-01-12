NVRH Distributes Community Health Fund Grants
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Community Health Fund Advisory Committee, which includes representation from NVRH Leadership, NVRH Board of Trustees, and from the greater community, recently awarded over $15,000 in grants to East Burke School, Kingdom East School District and Northeast Kingdom Human Services.

NVRH committee members say these grant recipients will provide a range of programs, education and opportunities for youth and the greater community that enhance connectedness, support positive engagement, increase mental health support and awareness and engage youth in local and healthy outdoor activities to foster lifelong participation.

