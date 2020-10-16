NVRH Donates Reusable Envo® Mask To Local EMTs

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NVRH donates reusable N95 masks to CALEX Ambulance. From left: Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO, Heather Nelson, NVRH Respiratory Therapy, Michael Wright, CALEX Director, Dr. Ryan Sexton, NVRH Emergency Department Medical Director. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently donated 100 reusable N95 masks, called the envo® mask, to local EMS providers including CALEX, Lyndon Rescue, St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Groton/Ryegate EMS, Newbury EMS, and others.
According to the manufacturer’s website, Sleepnet Corporation, located in Hampton, N.H., “the envo® mask is a reusable N95 respirator mask used in trades, industrial environments, and many other NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) N95 rated applications.”
