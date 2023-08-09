NVRH Gains $1.2M Grant To Confront Substance ‘Misuse’
Buy Now

The sign near the front entrance of Northeaster Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is shown on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital announced that it was awarded a $1.2 million Prevention Lead Organization grant from the Vermont Department of Health, Division of Substance Use Programs.

The funding will help NVRH lead a regional effort to increase the prevention capacity of the St. Johnsbury, Newport and Morrisville health districts.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments