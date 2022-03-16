A Brooklyn, N.Y. man charged in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is now back in Vermont.
Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, has not been charged with murder but he has been extradited from New York on a related Vermont charge of aggravated assault. Ramirez is expected to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m.
Ramirez has been accused by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office of assaulting a woman in a car parked outside the NVRH Emergency Room just prior to the shooting death of St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan on Tuesday morning, March 1.
Ramirez was arrested by New York State Police later that day after the Jeep he was driving was spotted by troopers traveling southbound on the Taconic State Parkway in Milan, N.Y.
Police said they attempted to stop the Jeep but it accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph until troopers deployed spike strips in Clinton, N.Y.
Troopers said two African American males then got out of the Jeep and ran into the woods but they were later captured and identified as Ramirez, and Shawn Gadsen, 36.
While in detention in New York, Ramirez waived extradition and was transported back to Vermont on Tuesday and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. Ramirez is being detained on $50,000 bail.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.