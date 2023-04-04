NVRH Implements Symptom-based Masking For Patients, Visitors And Staff
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital will begin implementing symptom-based masking for patients, visitors, and staff on Wednesday, April 5.

If a patient, visitor, or staff member does not have a fever, chills, cough, sore throat, running or congested nose, or shortness of breath, they may choose not to wear a mask.

