Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites members of the community to attend the annual Memorial Service at the Remembrance Bench in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Monday, October 21 at 1 p.m. This service is for anyone who has experienced the death of a baby or child, or supported someone who has.
“We want to support parents and family members in honoring the memories and love of their children by providing words of comfort and care,” NVRH interfaith chaplain Abby Pollender said.
