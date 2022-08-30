A New York City man accused of killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan earlier this year wants to be released from jail pending trial.
Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, is being held without bail on charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder for allegedly shooting Keithan to death in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in March.
But on Aug. 23, his defense attorney, Rob Sussman of Burlington, asked the court to consider releasing Ramirez into the custody of his parents, Margarita Ramirez, 61, and Juan Ramirez, 59, at their home in Brooklyn, New York.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Although they do not reside in Vermont, their home in New York creates a geographic barrier between Mr. Ramirez and the State witnesses, and further supports a finding that release will not create a danger to the community,” wrote Attorney Sussman in his motion. “Nobody in the home has a criminal record. There are no drugs or alcohol in the home and no firearms. The family can assure that Jerry makes it to work when applicable, and to court.”
A hearing on the request has been scheduled in Caledonia Superior Court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 before Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Ramirez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is facing a possible life sentence if convicted.
“Mr. Ramirez had hunted him for over six hours in the early morning hours of that day,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski during Ramirez’s arraignment in March. “Multiple firearms have been recovered in this case to include a handgun matching the caliber of the projectile removed from Mr. Keithan’s head.”
Zaleski also urged the court to keep Ramirez behind bars for public safety reasons.
“It is crucial to note that the state’s position here is that Mr. Ramirez poses a significant risk to public safety - both for witnesses who have been brave enough to come forward in this matter and the public,” said Zaleski.
Ramirez, who left the state of Vermont after the shooting, was eventually apprehended following a high-speed chase in New York state and was returned to Vermont.
The motive for the alleged shooting is not entirely clear but, according to court documents, Ramirez had a dispute with Keithan and others related to Ramirez’s girlfriend, Ashley Lee, and possibly some stolen drugs.
Police say Ramirez, who is also known as “Steamy,” is also accused of selling drugs out of a house at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock.
Ramirez is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
