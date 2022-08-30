NVRH Murder Suspect Wants To Be Released From Jail
Buy Now

Jerry 'Mike' Ramirez appears by video from jail in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A New York City man accused of killing 44-year-old St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan earlier this year wants to be released from jail pending trial.

Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, is being held without bail on charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder for allegedly shooting Keithan to death in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in March.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments