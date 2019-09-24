Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is now accepting applications for the NVRH Community Health Fund grant. Up to $17,500 in funds is available for programs and services that promote well-nourished, well-housed, mentally and physically healthy and financially secure communities.
The NVRH strategy for community building goes beyond delivery of medical care: it aims to improve health and the quality of life for people in the community the hospital serves. Community building involves addressing the root cause of health problems, such as poverty related issues – e.g. lack of insurance, transportation and housing – as well as identifying and providing services and programs that directly influence health and quality of life.
