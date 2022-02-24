ST. JOHNSBURY — Nurses at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital told U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, Thursday, that it’s safer to be a nurse in the prison system than it is for them at NVRH dealing with patients with psychiatric issues.
“We get kicked. We get spit on. We get bitten. We get threatened. We have a broken computer as we speak in the emergency department right now,” said NVRH emergency department nurse Nicole Bristol.
She said she was an LPN at the correctional facility before coming to NVRH.
“It’s safer to work there than it is in the emergency department,” said Bristol. “The violence that we see is so scary. I mean, our lives are threatened.”
It was among the nursing concerns shared by health care providers with Welch during an hour-long roundtable discussion held at the hospital on Thursday.
Welch’s office said that he wanted to meet with nurses “who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years.” Topics discussed included the nursing workforce, pay concerns and investments in nursing education.
Joining Rep. Welch in the hospital’s conference room were Bristol, NVRH CEO Shawn Tester, Michael Costa, CEO of Northern Counties Health Care, Treny Burgess, CEO at Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, Amber Grady, NVRH LNA, Kara Lawrence, clinical nurse educator, Kelly Borman, nurse supervisor, and Holly McKeon, RN, operations director at Corner Medical.
Welch addressed them all at the start, expressing gratitude to them for their commitment to meeting the health care needs of the community throughout the pandemic.
“I think I speak for all Vermonters in saying incredible job,” he said. Frontline workers like nurses, he said, are “the beating heart of being able to give care to people. You have to be the priority.”
Officials talked about how the recent Omicron variant that brought a surge of cases after nearly two years of battling COVID-19 has been a significant challenge and stress on staffing.
“People (in health care) have been running a marathon, and after two years of running a marathon now you have to sprint,” Costa said.
Said Tester, “We saw more COVID positive patients here in the last three months than we had. It’s just exhausting for everybody.”
Staffing concerns in nursing predates the pandemic, he said, but has become particularly acute during COVID. He said there’s a push for local educational institutions to train the next generation of nurses.
“(Nurses) are critical to the care we deliver and the quality we provide to our patients and community,” Tester said.
Costa spoke of the need for more nurses and an ongoing and robust process of education and training future nurses “because there is no scenario I can think of where we will ever have too many healthcare workers.”
Among the nurses who spoke, Borman said pay disparity is a concern in hiring and retaining nurses.
“I took a huge pay decrease coming from Massachusetts and it’s, you know, a nurse is a nurse if you’re in California, or in Mississippi, it shouldn’t be like a $50,000 a year difference in what you’re doing,” she said, encouraging Welch to look at nursing pay at a national level.
Amber Grady, an LNA at NVRH spoke about the support system LNAs provide to the hospital. She said it’s challenging to take the next steps to become an RN and said there’s not a financial incentive for people to choose to be an LNA.
“You take a job at a box store and make more money,” she said.
Costa said efforts by state and federal government during COVID have supported the healthcare industry, but addressing the needs that exist can’t subside when the pandemic does.
“There is a difference between the way it is and the way it feels,” he said. “The way it is is Vermont’s response to COVID has been extraordinary, and a big piece of that has been the hard-working people in this room. And then one of the secrets to success in Vermont is partnerships, right, our partnership with our local hospitals, our partnership with other community partners, have been tremendous. Support from the congressional delegation and state government has been really key. I think that’s going to have to be what helps us in the future because the way it feels is exhausting.”
The congressman’s decision to visit NVRH for nurse feedback, noted Welch staffer Emily Becker, was “because we had heard from NVRH staff and administrators recently about the challenging workforce issues they were facing and the excellent work being done by their frontline staff and wanted to engage with them at the hospital.”
In response to the concerns raised surrounding mental health care in the hospitals, Becker said in an email, “We need more inpatient psychiatric beds across the state, especially for pediatric care.”
She noted $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding will support mental health providers in Vermont, and $6 million will go toward substance use treatment.
“Rep. Welch will continue to fight in Congress for additional funding and resources to expand mental health treatment options in Vermont,” she said.
