ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has opened a clinic on its campus in St. Johnsbury to offer a treatment for some COVID patients that officials call promising.

The treatment is called monoclonal antibody infusion. NVRH is the first hospital in Vermont to offer this outpatient treatment for COVID-19. “Our staff moved quickly to support this new treatment for COVID,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester. “It will help those with mild to moderate symptoms, and should reduce the number of patients requiring hospitalization. I am very pleased to offer it as an option for our patients.”

