NVRH Plans Remembrance Ceremony

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites members of the community to attend the annual Memorial Service at the Remembrance Bench at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. This service is for anyone who has experienced the death of a baby or child, or supported someone who has.
“Each October, during Safe Sleep & Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) awareness month, members of NVRH staff and volunteers gather to remember and honor babies who did not survive. NVRH staff also volunteer time each fall to spruce up the Remembrance Bench so that those who visit have a place of respite that is beautiful and has been cared for,” shared NVRH Director of Birth Center Services Laura Emery.
The Remembrance Bench serves as a quiet place for family and friends to gather together, rest and remember their babies. For those unable to attend and have experienced the loss of a child, or love someone who has, “we hold space for you and your loved one during the ceremony,” Emery said.
The service will be short, informal and be held regardless of inclement weather. NVRH Interfaith Chaplain Abby Pollender will lead the service. NVRH volunteers Julie Sturm and Dianne Lavigne will provide instrumental music for the service.
“We want to support parents and family members in honoring the memories and love of their children by providing words of comfort and care,” expressed Pollender.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.