NVRH Plans Remembrance Ceremony
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites members of the community to attend the annual Memorial Service at the Remembrance Bench at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. This service is for anyone who has experienced the death of a baby or child, or supported someone who has.

“Each October, during Safe Sleep & Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) awareness month, members of NVRH staff and volunteers gather to remember and honor babies who did not survive. NVRH staff also volunteer time each fall to spruce up the Remembrance Bench so that those who visit have a place of respite that is beautiful and has been cared for,” shared NVRH Director of Birth Center Services Laura Emery.

