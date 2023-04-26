NVRH Pursuing Permanent Structure For Warming Shelter

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital has a change of plan for a winter season warming shelter on its property.
Late last summer, hospital officials agreed to install a temporary structure to serve as a cold weather shelter on its property near the Dartmouth Cancer Center at 1080 Hospital Dr. in St. Johnsbury. The hope was that it could be ready in time for the winter season, but project delays extended into the winter, and nothing was done at the site except for some groundwork.
As it became clear that the temporary shelter, configured with modular units brought to the site, wouldn’t be ready for use this past winter, NVRH officials rethought the plan. They determined that the structure to shelter homeless people in the winter should be permanent.
“The problems we were running into last fall and early winter,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester, “was a confluence of just the permitting process taking so long and then the fact that the manufacturing process for the modulars was going to take so long. By the time December hit, we were looking at this going, ‘This is kind of crazy. We’re not going to have anything by this winter anyway. Maybe we should pivot and use the money (because the temporary trailers are very expensive) and build a permanent structure there so that long-term we have a structure.’”
Together with Jenna O’Farrell, director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Tester presented the initial plan for the temporary cold-weather homeless shelter to the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board last August. NEKCA is the organization tasked with managing a shelter once the space becomes available.
The last shelter in the area was a 10-bed congregate in a building owned by NVRH and leased for use by Northeast Kingdom Human Services. It was last used in the winter of 2019-2020 and was only for use overnight, which meant people using it needed to leave the property during the day.
The plan pitched by Tester and O’Farrell and approved by the DRB in August called for a temporary shelter solution to be open between mid-November and April to serve homeless people 24 hours a day. Separate units built off-site were to be transported to the NVRH property and configured for shelter use.
The permit approved by the DRB is for three years.
Now the plan is to build a permanent structure on the site to be used as a shelter in the winter months. The organizations would then be able to seek an extension of its use as a shelter beyond the three years.
“We only are permitted for a shelter for three years, but my gut is that if we demonstrate that it works, that will be extended,” Tester said. “I’d rather use the same amount of money and put it into a permanent building, then to buy or rent these temporary structures for three years that then go away and we’d have nothing in the community.”
Conversations have been ongoing among officials who advocate the creation of permanent locations in the Northeast Kingdom to house homeless people.
Tester said money allocated toward the temporary units has been repurposed to design a permanent building. Now, he said, officials are working with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to find money for construction.
“What we’re hoping to do is have that lined up over the next few months so that we can get this out to bid and hopefully break ground on it by this fall,” said Tester.
An approximate cost for the project is $1 million.
The absence of a shelter in the area this past winter, or any winter since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, has been covered by the use of motel rooms through the state’s emergency housing program.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said his officers didn’t encounter many homeless people out in the cold in the wintertime, and when they did, they helped the person make contact with the proper agency to assist with motel room placement.
“It didn’t present itself to be a great problem at the time because a lot of the homeless people were being taken care of through the motel voucher system,” he said.
At the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury this past winter, 41 rooms were rented to people who were otherwise homeless on Nov. 30. That room number dropped to 35 rooms at the end of December. It was 36 rooms at the end of January, 42 on Feb. 28, and 43 on March 31.
