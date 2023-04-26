NVRH Pursuing Permanent Structure For Warming Shelter
A permit request notice is posted in an area off Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury on April 17, 2023, where Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital plans to build a structure to be used as a cold season homeless shelter. It has since been determined that the permit request related to subdivision on the property is not necessary. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital has a change of plan for a winter season warming shelter on its property.

Late last summer, hospital officials agreed to install a temporary structure to serve as a cold weather shelter on its property near the Dartmouth Cancer Center at 1080 Hospital Dr. in St. Johnsbury. The hope was that it could be ready in time for the winter season, but project delays extended into the winter, and nothing was done at the site except for some groundwork.

