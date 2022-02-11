ST. JOHNSBURY — A labor of love will reach a 50-year milestone on Valentine’s Day, Monday, as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital marks 50 years of operation.
It was on Feb. 14, 1972, that patients from the former Brightlook Hospital were transported to the brand new facility on Hospital Drive, marking the start of 50 years of continuous operation for NVRH.
“Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital has been central to the life and health of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom for the past five decades,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester in a statement to the community. “It’s very existence speaks to the collaborative spirit of our community.”
Planning for NVRH began in the 1960s with the recognition that the town’s two hospitals - Brightlook and St. Johnsbury Hospital on Prospect Street - were aging. Community leaders and medical professionals “recognized a need for a new, centralized healthcare facility that would provide a modern environment for quality healthcare,” Tester noted.
Community fundraising efforts began in 1968. A goal of $800,000 was set as a local contribution requirement to secure the federal funding and financing process. It was front-page news on Jan. 14, 1969, and a time for community celebration when Orlando Costa stood on a stepladder and painted in the top of a fundraising thermometer marked with the $800,000 goal. Vermont Gov. Deane C.Davis spoke at the celebratory event.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals gave to support the new hospital. Contributions of all sizes poured in. Employees at the former Tap and Die in Lyndonville pledged $50,000. Five-year-old Beth Chamberlain gave $5.76 she earned with a Kool-Aid stand. The Caledonian-Record published a running tally of individuals and organizations that donated to the cause. Many columns of names appeared.
A Caledonian-Record editorial on Jan. 14, 1969 noted, “The success of the NVRH drive is indicative of one point that will not escape the investigations of prospective investors in the Northeast Kingdom. That point is that the people of this area can and will rise to united effort in order to solve area emergencies. Such an attitude of cooperation, while not unique, is certainly rare.”
It was another three years before the hospital was built and ready to open. An open house was held on Jan. 30, 1972, and 5,000 people from the area toured the facility.
Nine Brightlook patients were transferred to the new hospital on Feb. 14, 1972. The Caledonian-Record article noting the momentous event reported that there were no patients at the St. Johnsbury Hospital to move. St. Johnsbury Police controlled intersections along the travel route between Brightlook and NVRH. “Crossing guards, who usually aid students traveling to and from school helped out at two intersections,” the newspaper story noted.
The article continues, “All persons requiring medical attention in the area will now be treated at NVRH, for Brightlook and St. Johnsbury hospitals have closed their doors to patients. The telephone number at (NVRH) is 748-8141.”
That’s still the number, only now the caller must start with 802.
NVRH originally opened as a 100-bed hospital, including “Founder’s Hall,” an alcohol rehab facility,” Tester’s statement noted. “But through the years, NVRH has evolved to meet the region’s most pressing healthcare needs by adapting and expanding space.”
Timeline Of Progress (as noted in Tester’s statement)
• Providing a home for the first high-tech CAT scanner in Vermont (in partnership with Vermont Radiologists) in 1977;
• Installing a ceiling-mounted microscope in the Operating Room to assist surgeons with eye, vascular and orthopedic surgeries in 1979;
• Opening a Day Surgery department in 1984;
• Launching a Community Connections program in 2002 to provide a safety net to people in need;
• Receiving a federal “Critical Access” Designation as a 25-bed facility in 2004;
• Providing space for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in 2005 so patients can receive care close to home;
• Adapting spaces and clinical services to care for our community during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
After listing the changes, Tester noted that one thing has not changed: “We are still the non-profit, community-led hospital dedicated to meeting the region’s healthcare needs.”
He ended his reflection on the past with a statement about the future. “NVRH looks forward to its next 50 years, continuing to transform and save lives, and meeting the evolving needs of those we serve.”
The hospital, which serves as the area’s largest employer boasts many veteran employees who say they appreciate working at NVRH and know the community appreciates the hospital.
“Over the years I think it’s been a very important part of the community,” said Mike Auger, of Waterford, director of the pharmacy, who started working at NVRH in 1981. “I’ve always been very proud of my hospital because it’s always been very forward-thinking and innovative when it comes to new technology services that we can provide in this area.”
Fellow lab department employees Karen Cate, of Lyman, N.H. and Andi Dawson, of Lyndonville, said part of what’s kept them going at NVRH - each for 46 years - are the co-workers.
One of the other things that has kept Cate committed to NVRH over the last 46 years has been change.
“I’m excited about change,” she said. “I’m always trying to do things in a better way.”
The lab department has grown over the years to keep up with demand. Cate and Dawson said the hospital’s programs and encouragement for community members to be proactive with wellness checkups and preventative care has meant a healthier community but an ever-increasing workload.
Kim Darby, 66, who started as a nurse in 1976, and now handles quality assurance and improvement, is grateful to NVRH for her career that began as an LPN. She achieved RN status thanks to NVRH serving as a satellite nursing program through Norwich University.
Darby said the facility has changed a lot over the years.
“It’s a good thing that you don’t ask me what the main layout of this building was (in 1972) because I can’t tell you how many things have been changed. I don’t think anything is where it was.”
She said she is grateful for the leadership of the hospital over the years and a willingness to embrace changes in technology.
“This hospital tends to be a little bit ahead of the curve, which is very nice. That’s part of leadership,” she said.
NVRH plans to acknowledge the milestone anniversary in many ways in the coming years.
Diana Gibbs, vice president of marketing and community health improvement, is among a small crew of NVRH leaders planning events. One of the milestone markers takes advantage of good snow sculpture snow as Jen Layn led a team of sculptors in the creation of a giant heart, labeled NVRH, and framed by a “5” on one side and a “0” on the other.
On Monday there will be a staff celebration. Moving forward the hospital will find ways to bring the communities into the celebration in ways with an awareness of potential COVID limitations, Gibbs said.
