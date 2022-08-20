NVRH Receives Donation Of Over 80 Blankets From Saint J Subaru

NVRH’s Med/Surg and ICU receive a donation of 80 blankets recently from Saint J Subaru, which partnered with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. From left are ICU Clinical Nurse Educator Caleigh Phelps, CCRN, BSN; Med/Surg Unit Secretary Abby Johnson, LNA, AAPT; Med/Surg nurses Sarah Hicks, RN, BSN; Katie Hilliard, RN; float nurse Teresa Stimpson, RN; St. J Auto Director of Marketing and Business Development Evan Loschiavo; St. J Auto Sales Associate Matt Robinson; and St. J Auto General Manager Chris Matte. (Contributed Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently received a donation of over 80 blankets from Saint J Subaru, which partnered with The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) as part of the Subaru Loves to Care program.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Subaru has partnered with LLS. Nationwide, LLS and Subaru delivered more than 230,000, blankets total. Also delivered with the blankets were messages of hope written by Subaru customers and staff.
LLS is a nonprofit dedicated to combating blood cancers. Their mission, which is supported by nearly $1.3 billion in research, is to improve the quality of life of patients and their families by searching for a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma.
The blankets will go to patients receiving care in Infusion, Med/Surg, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Palliative Care.
