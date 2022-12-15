NVRH Releases Health Newsletter

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has released the January–March 2023 edition of its HealthyChoices newsletter. This tri-annual publication lists affordable and local public wellness programs and resources.
“HealthyChoices is a local resource directory for accessing the abundance of free and low-cost activities, groups, and services that are available in the Northeast Kingdom,” shared NVRH VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement Diana Gibbs. “HealthyChoices provides community members with current wellness activities and information that fit their individual lifestyles.”
Listings include NVRH-sponsored programs, fitness centers, kids’ activities, community partner programs, area food resources, outdoor recreation venues, support groups and more. Due to COVID-19, some classes, workshops, meal sites, support groups and fitness venues may still have alternative schedules or locations. The program provider can be contacetd for the most up-to-date information.
“As we approach the New Year, I think a lot of us are reflecting on our health and what kind of changes we want to make,” NVRH Community Health Resource Center Coordinator Mary Maurer said. “And HealthyChoices is a great tool for starting a new habit or discovering local recreation options. Keep an eye out amongst the holiday sale flyers.” It is also available online at nvrh.org/healthy-choices-newsletter.
For more information about HealthyChoices, contact Maurer at 802-748-7501.
