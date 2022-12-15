NVRH Releases Health Newsletter
The current issue of NVRH's HealthyChoices publication.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has released the January–March 2023 edition of its HealthyChoices newsletter. This tri-annual publication lists affordable and local public wellness programs and resources.

“HealthyChoices is a local resource directory for accessing the abundance of free and low-cost activities, groups, and services that are available in the Northeast Kingdom,” shared NVRH VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement Diana Gibbs. “HealthyChoices provides community members with current wellness activities and information that fit their individual lifestyles.”

