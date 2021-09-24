ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital staff planned to practice a “mass care” drill on Thursday, but then things got real.
A surge of 20 patients with actual medical needs arrived at the Emergency Room in a short span of time, putting staff and systems to the test on a day originally scheduled to be an orchestrated exercise.
Planners of the exercise said the idea was to “test the capacity and capabilities of NVRH, along with Emergency Operations Coordination, Emergency Public Information and Warning and Mass Care abilities.”
But Dr. Michael Rousse, chief medical officer at NVRH, said that as actual emergencies unfolded at such a high volume, the drill plan was dropped and officials decided to use the real scenario to gauge NVRH capacity and capabilities.
“It was like a mass casualty event,” said Dr. Rousse.
There was no single cause for the high number of ER arrivals, but it underscored the reliance people have on the hospital at a time of staffing and COVID concerns.
“We are full, beyond capacity,” said Dr. Rousse. “Yesterday we had 20 patients waiting to be seen in a nine-bed emergency room, and that is what concerns us right now.”
The pandemic’s prominence through the Delta variant has made the hospital’s testing area very busy. A line of vehicles bumper-to-bumper passed through the testing port on Friday morning. NVRH has been testing an average of 150 people a day.
Dr. Rousse acknowledged the high volume of people being tested and attributed that level to the need for families with school children getting tested because children who recently returned to school are being identified as close contacts of COVID-positive people. He also said some people experiencing symptoms of normal seasonal allergies are seeking tests just to be sure the symptoms are not from COVID. In addition, border crossings require proof of a negative test.
Symptoms that could indicate the presence of the virus have many people seeking medical intervention.
Despite the high case numbers locally - there were 161 cases reported for Caledonia County as of Friday - significant sickness due to COVID-19 is not directly impacting the hospital. All of the inpatient beds are full, but only one of them is occupied by a COVID patient, Dr. Rousse said.
NVRH is listed as a 25-bed critical care hospital and there are 27 people currently being treated there for varying maladies not related to the virus.
Dr. Rousse credited the high rate of vaccinations in Vermont for the lack of serious sickness among COVID-positive people. Even if the vaccinated do acquire COVID or its variants the likelihood is low that they will develop serious health complications, he said.
“The vaccinated are not making up the large amount of the severe medical problems,” he said.
There is pressure on hospital space and services impacting all hospitals, he said. Some procedures that could happen closer to St. Johnsbury like Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center or UVM Medical Center need to happen further away because the closer larger hospitals are overwhelmed.
“The health care system as a whole is stressed,” Dr. Rousse said. “UVM is full and can’t take transfers. People who need emergency vascular procedures need to go far afield.”
Among the pressures impacting hospitals is staffing needs. Nurses in particular are at a premium.
“We’re seeing nurses that are leaving their jobs to be travelers,” said Dr. Rousse.
NVRH, in turn, is relying on traveling nurses programs to fill gaps in staff.
“It is more lucrative now for a nurse to work as a traveling nurse,” Dr. Rousse said. “There are nurse traveling companies charging us 150 dollars an hour. It’s not what the nurse is getting, but hospitals are having to pay that in order to fill the gaps.”
He believed up to five of the nurses at NVRH are there through a traveling program. “Our normal number is none,” he said.
“NVRH has been working on strategies for recruitment and retention, ensuring adequate capacity for service needs,” said Diana Gibbs, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement. “NVRH has also developed an LNA training program to additionally support a ‘grow your own’ workforce approach, a common strategy used in rural areas.”
At this point, Rousse said, NVRH is in a position to still deliver elective care, and he hopes that will continue.
He does encourage people to not make the Emergency Room their first choice if they’re not experiencing an emergency.
“If you have an illness that you’re just curious about, now would not be the time to seek emergency room care,” he said.
