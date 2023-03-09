ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is excited to announce its newest exhibit, a show with art by students from the Arlington School, Hazen Union School, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy. The exhibit, which opened on March 2, will run until May 1, 2023.

“What is so striking about this exhibit is the diversity of mediums,” Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn said. “There are black and white photos, connected by the theme of hands. There are sculptures and paintings and sketches. The talent in this exhibit is truly impressive.”

