ST. JOHNSBURY — The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is excited to announce its newest exhibit, a show with art by students from the Arlington School, Hazen Union School, Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy. The exhibit, which opened on March 2, will run until May 1, 2023.
“What is so striking about this exhibit is the diversity of mediums,” Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn said. “There are black and white photos, connected by the theme of hands. There are sculptures and paintings and sketches. The talent in this exhibit is truly impressive.”
The Arlington School art program involves the use of creative techniques such as drawing, painting, collage, sculpture and crafts to help students express themselves artistically while reflecting on the emotional undertones in their art. Through the use of these methods, students use art to connect their Social Emotional Learning to their everyday interaction. The symbols and metaphors often lead to a better understanding of the students’ feelings and behavior.
Hazen Union provides its students with an extensive and comprehensive visual art curriculum, and offers a wide array of courses focusing on drawing, painting, sculpture, studio art and printmaking. Collaborating with CCV, Hazen Union students can obtain college credit through a dual enrollment program. Additionally, Hazen Union offers a chapter of the National Art Honor Society that allows visual art students to engage in arts-based community service and volunteer projects, meeting high standards of academic scholarship, character and service.
Lyndon Institute visual arts students learn self-discipline and freedom of expression through a wide range of artistic opportunities. Simultaneously, they gain excellent preparation for college, a professional career in the arts or the opportunity to enjoy and explore visual art. Students also attend various art events throughout New England.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Fine Arts department offers a comprehensive range of courses that provide a solid technical and aesthetic foundation. Courses aim to provide the necessary creative skills for students who plan to pursue careers in art or in any other field in which creative thinking is an asset. The fine arts faculty is a group of professional working artists.
“Our visual artists have their own studio practices and exhibit work regularly,” St. Johnsbury Academy Chair of the Fine Arts department Rosie Prevost said. “This level of professionalism greatly enhances the experience of our students.”
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. The exhibit will be on display until May 1. To watch a video tour of the gallery, visit nvrh.org/the-charles-m-and-hanna-h-gray-gallery and for more general information, please contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
