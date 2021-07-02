It’s not hard to find people from across the community to share insights into myriad professional and personal contributions from Laural Ruggles over her 26 years of service to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Ruggles will leave her role as the vice president of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at the end of this week.
She has no plans to stop contributing to the community she adopted as a college freshman, arriving in 1975 to study environmental science at Lyndon State College.
“I’m one of those people who came up here to go to Lyndon State and never left,” said Ruggles. She made a life in Danville with her husband Tim. The pair has two children and five grandchildren.
She originally came from the Midwest. Her family moved to Massachusetts when she was in high school.
Ruggles was determined to attend college anywhere but Massachusetts, and she and her mom drove to Lyndon State on a frigid winter day, “I think it was 20 below,” she recalls. “It was so pretty.”
Ruggles knew she didn’t want to be a scientist despite having studied environmental science. After she graduated in 1979, she stayed on living in “the ‘Ville’, working as a waitress at the Pizza Keg.
She said the only jobs open and advertising in The Caledonian-Record at the time were to sell Avon products or to join the Army. “There were no jobs,” she said.
Ruggles decided to take a few courses through the Community College of Vermont in accounting, thinking that becoming a bookkeeper might be a good way to get her foot in the door for a better job. She kept going, attending the then Plymouth State College part-time while working to earn her Masters in Business Administration in 1992. She also holds a masters degree in public health.
She took a job working in accounting at Wayne Ford Chrysler, then joined the Fairbanks Museum, and then took a job at Northern Counties Health Care.
That position put her in place to next be named NVRH’s controller in 1995.
While Ruggles had found her way onto a satisfying professional path, she yearned to put her skills to work in a nonprofit; “I decided I really wanted to do work for someplace that did good work, that gave back to the community.”
She said doing work that’s been meaningful has been a joy, and during a training exercise a few years back, when staff had to create their own personal values statement, hers read, My time will be spent in mindful ways.
That same mantra is how she’s preparing to head off into her next chapter of life. She already plans to work part-time for a nonprofit which helps with food insecurity.
She’s also planning to find other ways to contribute to the community, including work on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“I feel like this is such a special region, there are so many people in organizations here that I really feel do good work and do what’s best for our community,” said Ruggles, who said it was her privilege through her role at NVRH to facilitate connections between people in roles across the region. “I feel like I’ve been the connection sometimes, bringing people together so we can have a bigger impact together to do what’s best for the community.”
She said working for NVRH, which is highly respected in the community in her view, has been a privilege, “It has a lot of credibility … that’s why I stayed.”
The past year-plus serving as the public information officer or PIO for the hospital during the pandemic has been intense, said Ruggles.
“It was very, very scary those first few months,” said Ruggles, saying there was “a huge amount of effort to keep patients safe, to keep staff safe.”
NVRH went into Incident Command on March 4, 2020, and is still in that status, but there are talks of de-mobilizing soon, she said this week.
“I feel like we did an incredible job, the whole state did,” said Ruggles of the mammoth — and ongoing — effort to curb the increase of COVID-19 cases, and to keep the community safe.
“The state gets super high marks for following the science,” said Ruggles, who also has a Masters in Public Health degree from Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine.
Of the timing of her retirement, she said she wanted to leave when she felt things were really strong in her role, and they are.
“Things are in a really good place,” said Ruggles. “I have the best people who report to me … I think sometimes you just know it’s time.”
Past and current colleagues offered insight into working with Ruggles.
David Reynolds, former Executive Director, Northern Counties Health Care
I first got to know Laural when I hired her when I was Executive Director of Northern Counties Health Care. I like to think that her enduring commitment to community health began there. She soon transitioned to NVRH where she wore more hats than any one person (other than her!) could possibly wear. While directing multiple departments, her passion was for integrating social services with medical care, recognizing that either alone would not meet families’ needs. As a result of her efforts, our community led the state in being the first to establish medical homes, which provide broad-based care management teams working within all primary care physician practices. She also pioneered the effort which resulted in our practices being the first in Vermont to be accredited by the prestigious and rigorous National Committee for Quality Assurance. Each of her efforts were building blocks that she used in the formation of NEK Prosper, a collective impact coalition bringing together every social and health organization in our region to achieve the goal of a community that would be well-nourished, well-housed, physically & mentally healthy, and financially secure. Thankfully Laural has instilled her commitment in others so her legacy is assured and the work will continue, but irreplaceable is the best term I can think of to describe her.
Betty Ann Gwatkin, Chief Human Resources Officer, NVRH
Laural and I have been teammates on the senior leadership team for 22 years. She is recognized as a top community health expert in Vermont and nationally, and is a published author. Her NVRH coworkers also know the Laural who directs traffic at NVRH’s Veggie Van Go food bank, runs around the hospital taking photos of employees, is the first to don a costume on a theme day, or organizes a line dance in the cafeteria. So down-to-earth. But, ask her a question at a board meeting, or listen to her present at a conference, and you’ll get a glimpse of her depth. I know Laural will continue to be a presence and advocate for our community in her ‘retirement’ but I will miss my friend and colleague very much!
Hilary DeCarlo, recent NVRH retiree
I worked with Laural for about 12 years. I was the Marketing Manager and she was my boss. She was, undoubtedly, the best boss I ever had … She kept me informed, her guidance was very clear and concise. I never wondered where I stood with her. She knew every facet of the hospital, which gave her an extraordinary knowledge base and commitment to her work. Laural has empathy and compassion but does not hold hands or coddle.
Laural understands community collaboration, and that good health is tied to so many different factors in peoples’ lives. She was able to bring community organizations together to assist others from the inside out, and from the ground up. She was well known nationally for what she has done in our rural hospital! NIH (the National Institute of Health) asked her to work with them on many projects. People from all over visited the hospital to pick her brain. I remember clearly when a team from Denmark came and spent a few days with her.
I don’t really like the term empowerment of women, since it’s an overused term and rather blah, I think. But, I learned so so much from her about women working as professionals. I felt like a sponge for her wisdom, which will always stay with me. What I learned from Laural has stayed with me in everyday life, that’s for sure. One thing in particular that comes to mind is her ability to make tough decisions without fear of what other people think, WHILE taking into consideration their input.
I have so much respect and admiration for Laural, it’s tough to put it into words … Quite simply, she’s the best.
