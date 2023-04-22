WILLISTON — VITL (Vermont Information Techonology Leaders) announced Thursday the launch of Vermont’s first two-way immunization data sharing connection between the Vermont Department of Health and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury. Using the two-way connection built with VITL, clinicians and the health department will be able to easily and efficiently exchange immunization data, back and forth, in real time.

NVRH clinicians will benefit from efficient access to patients’ immunization histories delivered through the new, two-way connection. Previously, when clinicians entered immunization data, it was transmitted to the Vermont Immunization Registry via a one-way connection.

