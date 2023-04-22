WILLISTON — VITL (Vermont Information Techonology Leaders) announced Thursday the launch of Vermont’s first two-way immunization data sharing connection between the Vermont Department of Health and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury. Using the two-way connection built with VITL, clinicians and the health department will be able to easily and efficiently exchange immunization data, back and forth, in real time.
NVRH clinicians will benefit from efficient access to patients’ immunization histories delivered through the new, two-way connection. Previously, when clinicians entered immunization data, it was transmitted to the Vermont Immunization Registry via a one-way connection.
“The previous manual processes were burdensome for clinicians and took them away from critical time with patients,” said Shawn Burroughs, NVRH chief information officer. “With this two-way connection from VITL, clinicians are provided the most reliable source of information about their patients’ immunization history within their current workflows, which informs better care.”
“The Vermont Immunization Registry is the essential source for complete immunization records,” said Jessie Hammond of the Vermont Department of Health. “With this upgrade, clinicians will have access to centralized patient immunization data, making it easier to help reduce the risk of preventable, communicable diseases.”
“We’re pleased to launch this service with NVRH and the Department of Health,” said Beth Anderson, CEO at VITL. “VITL looks forward to working with more hospitals and practices to build bidirectional data sharing connections and helping providers help Vermonters stay up to date on vaccinations.”
