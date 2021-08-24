ST. JOHNSBURY — Security at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital will return to 24/7 coverage with the hiring of a private force to replace the understaffed Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department.
Securitas, a large security firm that boasts 355,000 employees worldwide, will be putting people in the St. Johnsbury hospital. The coverage, NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said, will begin in the fall and will include an around-the-clock security officer and an onsite manager.
The hospital has been operating with part-time security coverage from the sheriff’s department for about a month. Prior to that, deputies and officers within the sheriff’s department had been providing 24/7 security at the hospital since 2012. Sheriff Dean Shatney said he had to end the round-the-clock commitment because there weren’t enough deputies. At the time he said the department was down to 11 people when there had been 23 before the onset of COVID-19.
Tester said the hospital is grateful for the hours of security the sheriff’s department has provided in the last month, but constant coverage is needed.
“They’re continuing to provide what coverage they’re able to,” said Tester.
He said the hospital empathizes with the department’s staffing challenges, but the safety of patients and staff compels them to move to a different security option.
“I think that staff remains concerned about the current level of security coverage,” Tester said.
He said the potential for volatile situations at the hospital makes vigilance in security measures essential.
“We’re dealing with upset people,” he said, “People who are intoxicated or with drug-related issues. It can be a real range of things.”
The hospital considered three security firms before deciding to hire Securitas. Tester said the decision was based in part on the company’s experience with healthcare security. The company provides security in multiple locations in New England. In Vermont, Securitas provides security to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Another thing NVRH likes about Securitas is their service model, Tester said. Not only do they provide a security officer on site always, but on the day-side, a security manager will be at the hospital to enhance communication and serve as a liaison with hospital staff.
On its website, Securitas offers information regarding its healthcare division.
“Healthcare security can be the difference between life and death. With a knowledgeable approach to market healthcare security services, Securitas provides a high level of management support and expertise to meet your unique security requirements,” the site notes. “Our services are tailored to the sensitive and confidential nature of healthcare facilities.”
The agreement between the hospital and Securitas was reached last week. Tester said the plan calls for Securitas personnel to be on the job within 45 to 60 days. The clock started last week. Tester said the company is now recruiting for the positions at NVRH.
The cost of Securitas will be about the same as the cost of the sheriff’s department, said Tester.
Until the new security detail is in place, the sheriff’s department will continue to provide part-time coverage. For the times when deputies haven’t been available, the hospital has reached out to the Vermont State Police. Tester said troopers have been very responsive to emergency public safety needs at the hospital.
