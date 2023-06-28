NVRH Taking Active Role In Staff Development, Retention

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is taking charge of its own staffing fate.
Officials there have created a Career Advancement Program that they hope will fill staffing needs while giving their employees opportunities to further their education and skill sets.
The hospital’s corporators were given program details during a virtual meeting last week by Heather Spinney, talent acquisitions specialist/provider recruiter, and Megan Whitaker, RN, workforce development coordinator.
Costly and significant reliance on traveling nurses to fill staffing needs at NVRH is among the drivers for the program. Whitaker shared that between 2019 and 2022, over $6 million was paid for the short-term nursing solution because there are not enough nurses in the state. In 2022 alone, the hospital contracted 35 travelers at an average rate of $115.14 per hour.
Whitaker shared a slide that noted a total of 15,000 RNs in Vermont needing 24,000. Additionally, 1,500 RNs retired in 2023, and only 200 new nurses graduated from programs in state colleges.
Spinney said Vermont State University is working on increasing the nursing programs for greater output, and NVRH will benefit from that effort.
But NVRH officials have determined that addressing the staffing challenges means taking matters into their own hands.
It’s an initiative that other hospitals are undertaking, said Whitaker, including local hospitals North Country in Newport and Littleton Regional Healthcare. NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said, “what’s old is new again.” Seventy years ago, most hospitals were training their staff, he said.
NVRH’s advancement program seeks to offer development steps at multiple levels.
The first in-house opportunity to launch will be for entry-level staff members. It’s called the Medical Assistant program and it will begin in August. It will create medical secretaries, unit clerks, kitchen staff and cover ¾ of LPN prerequisite courses.
The goal is to promote 6-8 non-clinical staff to fill clinical needs at the hospital’s various practices. This would mean their previous positions would be open and give the hospital an opportunity to hire more people from the area, Whitaker said.
“This opens up those vitally important non-clinical staff roles so that the outside community can become our staff members,” she said.
Additional steps available for NVRH staff are an LPN program, an RN program, an RN to BSN program and a masters program for nurses. There will be a requirement among the trained LPNs and RNs that they commit to NVRH for at least three years.
By 2027, the program goals are for the hospital to gain 26 Medical Assistants, 24 LPNs, 18 RNs, 12 BSNs and five Masters. Whitaker said in the next four years, it would mean a hospital investment of $1.15 million.
She compared that to the multi-millions of dollars spent to contract short-term nurses from the travelers’ program and said developing staff in-house will bring about cost-savings.
“We hope to be able to reduce that cost (travelers pay) significantly and end up saving money in the end,” said Whitaker.
The NVRH program will provide two avenues of support. One is what Whitaker called paid NVRH programs available to the MAs, LPNs, RNs, lab and diagnostic imaging advancement. These people will get assistance with tuition and get time off to study in order to become licensed or credentialed healthcare workers. Another avenue is called continuing education pathways through which people will be exposed to career opportunities in health care and those who are currently credentialed like RNs and BSNs can receive support with advancement.
The hospital’s philanthropy department has already generated over $33,500 toward funding the Career Advancement Program.
Tester said the program will benefit the hospital as a whole and also show support to its committed staff.
“You can create those really strong connections with your teams and staff and really support members of the community in furthering their careers,” he said.
