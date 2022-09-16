NVRH To Break Ground On Mental Health Support Area

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites the public to a groundbreaking celebration for the Mental Health Support Area on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-6 p.m. in the lower parking lot, outside of the Emergency Department.
The Mental Health Support Area is being built as an addition to the ED in response to what experts say is a growing local and national mental health crisis.
“The ED is on the frontlines of caring for people experiencing a mental health crisis,” said ED Medical Director Dr. Ryan Sexton. “Between 2019 and 2021, we saw a 26% increase in the number of people coming into the ED in crisis. For children and adolescents, that increase was closer to 58%. We’ve also seen a significant increase in the amount of time these patients are with us awaiting their transfer to an appropriate treatment facility. Currently, we only have small, windowless exam rooms with little privacy to care for these patients. Our patients deserve better.”
As NVRH celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is embarking on the largest renovation and expansion of clinical space since the original construction in 1972, coined the “West Wing Project.” With the goal of continuing to provide high-quality care for our community, “this project will greatly expand our physical space in the emergency department, laboratory, and pharmacy, helping to ensure better workflows and patient experience,” Dr. Sexton stated.
NVRH has prioritized the construction of the Mental Health Support Area as the first project in the larger expansion project, made possible by a $3 million Congressionally Directed Grant from Sen. Patrick Leahy. This area will include four patient rooms all with exterior windows, one restroom, a shower room, a staff area, and a family room. Construction will begin in late 2022 or early 2023.
“I am proud to partner with NVRH to support expanding facilities and services to meet the mental health needs of Vermonters,” Sen Leahy stated. “The Mental Health Support Area will provide a quality environment for patients, the healthcare workers who care for them, and the family members who love them.”
“The impact that the Mental Health Support Area will have on patients, staff, and families will be significant,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester. “We have evolved our understanding of how to integrate mental health care into more traditional healthcare. This new space will also help ensure privacy, safety, and comfort for every patient, visitor, and staff member.”
Remarks for the groundbreaking celebration will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a reception.
