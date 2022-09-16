NVRH To Break Ground On Mental Health Support Area
The Emergency Room entrance at NVRH. NVRH is in line to receive a $3 million appropriation to expand the ER to better serve patients experiencing mental health crises. (File Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) invites the public to a groundbreaking celebration for the Mental Health Support Area on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4-6 p.m. in the lower parking lot, outside of the Emergency Department.

The Mental Health Support Area is being built as an addition to the ED in response to what experts say is a growing local and national mental health crisis.

