People celebrating a groundbreakinig event for a new mental health expansion at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, dig into the dirt with gold-colored spades. From left are Jackie Zaun, project manager from NVRH, Desirea Falt, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Meaghan Pennock, H.P. Cummings Construction from Woodsville, Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, Mary Parent, President of the NVRH Board of Trustees, Jim Vear, Yeaton Engineers, Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO, and Dr. Ryan Sexton, Emergency Medical Director at NVRH. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — To mark the completion of the mental health support area in its Emergency Department (ED), Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) will hold an opening celebration on Tuesday, July 25.
The mental health support area, which was made possible by a $3 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant sponsored by Senator Patrick Leahy, will expand the ED to better support individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The space will include four patient rooms and two easily-accessible bathrooms; a staff station; and a social room for mingling, consultation and family meetings.
“The growing mental health crisis in our communities, statewide and throughout the nation, has reached a critical point in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont,” NVRH Medical Director and ED physician Ryan Sexton, MD said. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic recession have negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders.”
When the ED was constructed 50 years ago, it did not provide adequate space to care for people experiencing a mental health crisis. Now, because the ED is on the frontlines of caring for adolescents and adults who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, patients won’t end up waiting for placement in an appropriate treatment facility for hours and even days.
“My hope for this new mental health space is that people in a mental health crisis will have more privacy, more space, and a place to interact with family and staff,” one ED patient said.
“Before this space, we would see so many people in acute crisis annually,” ED Director Sarah Jewell said. “From 2019 to 2021, the average number of hours someone with a mental health crisis would spend in the ED almost doubled from around 25 to 45 hours. This is because it was so hard to locate a treatment facility with an available bed.”
In honor of Sen. Leahy’s sponsorship, the space has been named The Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite.
“It is my hope and belief that, with this new suite, Vermonters in crisis will have a safe and respectful place to receive care in their time of need,” Sen. Leahy wrote in a letter of support. “I have always admired and respected the care and dedication medical professionals show to their patients. I am grateful that, with this project, both patients and staff will have a space that promotes quality care and healing, and I am proud to be able to support it.”
The public is welcome to the opening celebration of The Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite on Tuesday, July 25. There will be comments at 4:30 p.m. with tours of the suite from 5-6 p.m.
