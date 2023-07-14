ST. JOHNSBURY — To mark the completion of the mental health support area in its Emergency Department (ED), Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) will hold an opening celebration on Tuesday, July 25.

The mental health support area, which was made possible by a $3 million Congressionally Directed Spending grant sponsored by Senator Patrick Leahy, will expand the ED to better support individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The space will include four patient rooms and two easily-accessible bathrooms; a staff station; and a social room for mingling, consultation and family meetings.

