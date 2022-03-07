NVRH, Umbrella Announce NEK Prevention Center of Excellence Strategic Plan

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Umbrella recently announced completion of the Strategic Plan for the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence.
In 2020, NVRH received a one-year grant from the Vermont Department of Health Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs to establish the Northeast Kingdom Prevention Center of Excellence (NEK-PCE). A second year of funding was granted for the NEK-PCE in October 2021 by the Vermont Department of Health Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse programs.
The goals of the PCE are to reduce underage drinking; high-risk alcohol consumption; marijuana and tobacco misuse; prescription drugs including prescription opioid and stimulant misuse; as well as illicit stimulant (including cocaine) and illicit opioid (including heroin).
During the 2021 grant cycle of the NEK-PCE, an advisory committee represented by a cross-section of professionals and individuals, developed a ‘Needs & Disparities Statement’ which coalesced local data on substance misuse as well as statistics, in order to determine priority areas for the substance misuse prevention efforts. The advisory committee used the Needs & Disparities Statement and developed logic models and a strategic plan, which can be viewed at bit.ly/NEKPCEStrategicPlan.
“The NEK-PCE funding provides local coalitions and community-based organizations with additional resources that will evolve their knowledge, programming, and capacity to reduce risk factors known to increase prevalence of substance misuse in adolescence,” stated Diana Gibbs, NVRH VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement.
The strategic plan will guide the work of the NEK-PCE over the next three years. During year 1, the advisory committee helped grant approximately $200,000 to community-based organizations. In the current year, its aim is to grant at least $90,000 to the community. “Working with the PCE, it is our hope to increase prevention efforts to schools and at-risk youth, focusing on the LGBTQ youth in our communities. Helping young people understand the dangers of substance use is key to strengthening our community for years to come,” shared Lila Bennett, Executive Director of the Journey to Recovery Community Center in Newport and member of the PCE Advisory Committee.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing collaboration with local partners around strategic planning and facilitation of opportunities that will enhance the wellbeing of our youth and communities,” Gibbs said. “We are creating conditions in which our youth are able to thrive, building resiliency skills and reducing risk factors that will benefit them into adulthood.”
