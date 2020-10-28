Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is warning the community of a possible phone scam in which fraudulent callers are attempting to impersonate the hospital’s billing department.

Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, said hospital staff have received a number of calls over the last few weeks from community members concerned that they had received calls supposedly from the hospital asking for personal information, including credit card information.

