NVRH Warns Of ‘Potential’ Phone Scam

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is warning community members of a possible phone scam.
“It has come to our attention that several members of the community have received phone calls that appear to be from NVRH asking for their Medicare information,” Chief Information Officer Shawn Burroughs said. “NVRH will never call you to ask for this information. And when it doubt, look into it further before you give out any information.”
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services suggest the following tips to protect yourself from fraud. These have been shortened due to space; they can be found in their entirety, along with more information, at nvrh.org.
DO
• Protect your Medicare Number and your Social Security Number. Treat your Medicare card like it’s a credit card. Don’t ever give it out except to your doctor or other Medicare provider.
• Remember that nothing is ever “free.” Don’t accept offers of money or gifts for free medical care.
• Ask questions. You have a right to know everything about your care, including the costs billed.
• Educate yourself about Medicare. Know your rights.
• Use a calendar to record all of your doctor’s appointments and what tests or X-rays you got.
• Be wary of providers who tell you that the item or service isn’t usually covered, but they “know how to bill Medicare” so Medicare will pay.
• Make sure you understand how a Medicare health or drug plan works before you join
• Always check your pills before you leave the pharmacy to be sure you got the correct medication, including if it’s a brand-name or generic drug, and the full amount.
• Report suspected instances of fraud.
• Review your Medicare Summary Notices or claims statements from your Medicare plan for errors.
DON’T
• Let anyone, except your doctor or other Medicare providers, review your medical records or recommend services.
• Contact your doctor to request a service that you don’t need.
• Let anyone persuade you to see a doctor for care or services you don’t need.
• Accept any medical supplies that you don’t expect, your doctor didn’t prescribe, or you get from someone you don’t know.
• Be influenced by certain media advertising about your health.
• Give your Medicare card, Medicare Number, Social Security card, or Social Security Number to anyone except your doctor or other trusted Medicare provider.
To report a possible scam, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048. Or visit tips.oig.hhs.gov.
