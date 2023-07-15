NVRH Warns Of ‘Potential’ Phone Scam
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is warning community members of a possible phone scam.

“It has come to our attention that several members of the community have received phone calls that appear to be from NVRH asking for their Medicare information,” Chief Information Officer Shawn Burroughs said. “NVRH will never call you to ask for this information. And when it doubt, look into it further before you give out any information.”

