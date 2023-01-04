NVRH Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
Parents Kara and Alan Burnett welcome their new baby boy, Clifford Felix, the first baby born at NVRH in 2023 – into their family a little after 2 a.m. on January 4. The baby joins a brother, Archangel Burnett (center), and a sister, Lydia Burnett (right).

ST. JOHNSBURY — The first baby born at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in 2023 arrived on Jan. 4, adding to the Burnett family of Danville.

The healthy baby boy, Clifford Felix Burnett, was born to Kara and Alan Burnett at 2:04 a.m. Their new son is their third child.

