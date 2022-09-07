NVRH Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) announced Andre Bissonnette as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing long-time CFO, Bob Hersey. Bissonnette joined NVRH on July 17.

Bissonnette grew up in Milton and lived in Derby for the last 15 years. Before joining NVRH, he served as CFO at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital; prior to that, he worked at North Country Hospital in Newport for 12 years. He also worked at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center, for nearly a decade in financial positions, exiting as the financial administrator.

